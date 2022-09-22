California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024 if President Biden does not run for a second term, some Bay Area voters told Fox News.

“I think it’s great,” Susan, a San Francisco resident, said of a Newsom presidential bid. “I think he’s a great governor, and I think he could be an incredible president.”

But Keith said a Newsom presidency would be “absolutely horrible.”

“He’s just a complete hypocrite,” Keith told Fox News.

In his first sit-down interview with an American TV journalist in 200 days, Biden told CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday that “it’s much too early” for him to make a decision on launching a reelection bid. Newsom reportedly plans to launch a presidential bid for 2024 if Biden doesn’t.

“Gavin Newsom is great on thinking about issues before other people are thinking about them,” Lucy, a long-time Bay Area resident, told Fox News.

