The New York Post:

In 2018, Scott Salem, a longtime engineer for the “Howard Stern Show,” approached his bosses with a request. His wife, Robin, had been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since 2013. Even with insurance, treatment-related costs had drained the family’s finances.

Salem wanted to know if it would be OK if he created a GoFundMe page to raise some extra cash.

According to multiple “Stern Show” sources, Marci Turk, Stern’s chief operating officer, told Salem he could proceed — but no mention of the show or Stern was allowed. Salem complied and the GoFundMe still netted more than $73,000 from the show’s die-hards.

But Stern, insiders alleged, wasn’t happy — particularly when other employees began asking why he hadn’t ponied up the cash himself. In 2017, Stern was the seventh-highest-earning celebrity in America, hauling in $90 million, according to Forbes.

Shortly after, sources claim, Salem — who had previously been featured on-air — was banished to another floor and removed from show scripts. Stern, now 66, reportedly gave him the silent treatment. When Robin Salem died in June 2018, Stern allegedly sent his condolences via e-mail.

At the staff’s 2019 Christmas party, Salem’s new girlfriend tried to record some of Stern’s remarks, leading to an altercation with COO Turk. Salem was given the boot a few weeks later (there is no indication that the events were linked), capping a 33-year career with Stern.

Read more at The New York Post