THE DAILY CALLER:

Self-identified practitioners of witchcraft in the U.S. outnumber Presbyterian Christians, thanks in part to Millennials’ embrace of New Age spirituality.

The declining congregation of the U.S. Presbyterian Church has, as of 2017, fallen below the rapidly growing number of people in the U.S. who practice some form of New Age spirituality, which includes neo-Paganism, Wicca, Native American religions and Eastern mysticism, according to data from the Pew Research Center and the PCUSA.

New Age practitioners comprised 0.4 percent of the U.S. population in 2014, numbering up to 1.5 million people, with a projection for continued growth, while active members of the PCUSA numbered approximately 1.4 million in 2017 with a projection of continued decline.

The explosion in the number of U.S. practitioners of witchcraft is due largely to mainstream acceptance of those practices and their aesthetics. So popular is New Age spirituality in the U.S. that chains like Urban Outfitters and the cosmetics store Sephora have tried to profit from the trend, marketing Witch Starter Kits, smudge sticks, healing crystals and tarot cards. The tools of witchcraft have even found their way onto the shelves of more mainstream stores like Walmart.

Witchcraft has also found robust support on social media, especially on Instagram, with profiles like The Hood Witch offering “everyday magic for the modern mystic,” which has 372,000 followers, and more than 2 million posts with the hashtag Witches of Instagram.

These witchcraft-oriented products are mainly marketed to Millennials, many of whom reject organized religion in favor of more individualistic spirituality, fueled by what University of Virginia Associate Religious Studies Professor Matthew Hedstrom calls “religious products.”