WCCO4 CBS Wisconsin:

A daily shower turned into a scary situation for 21-year-old Ashley Robinson of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

On Sunday night, Robinson began losing her hair in the shower after using her conditioner.

“My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor, and it just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed,” Robinson said.

Robinson posted pictures of the hair that fell out on Facebook, and they got thousands of shares. The hair loss left bald patches on her head. She ultimately decided to shave it.

Robinson also said her scalp began burning. Ashley went to the emergency room Sunday night, where doctors diagnosed her with chemical burns.