Wisconsin State Journal

In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay at home order, handing a defeat to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its order, the Supreme Court said the stay at home order is “invalid, and therefore, unenforceable,” so some businesses and restaurants presumably may open immediately. But some counties, such as Dane, have already issued replacement orders enforcing the elements of the governor’s order, and therefore must remain closed. The Supreme Court did not strike down the portion of the order closing public and private K-12 schools, which will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Wisconsin’s first “Safer at Home” order went into place on March 25, and Evers’ health secretary, Andrea Palm, last month issued a subsequent order extending the restrictions until May 26.

