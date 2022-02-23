NEW YORK POST:

A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face during a dispute over an incomplete order last month has spoken out about the harrowing ordeal that he thought was going to end his life.

Anthony Rodriguez, 26, was working as the sole server at a George Webb location in Wauwatosa around midnight Jan. 30 when trouble arose after twin 20-year-old sisters complained that their order was missing a $3 hamburger, WISN reported.

“They said they weren’t going to pay, and I said, ‘OK, I’m going to take your food since you’re not paying for it,’” Rodriguez, a father of a 2-year-old boy, told Fox 6. “So I took it and threw it away.”

Rodriguez said he asked the sisters, later identified as Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, to leave, but the duo grew angry and all hell broke loose.

MORE FROM THE NY POST