Wisconsin Parents Pulling Daughters From Sports Team After Transgender Player Leaves Them With Welts and Bruises

Parents are pulling their daughters off a sports team in the Green Bay Area Public School District in Wisconsin after a transgender biological male player left them with “welts and bruises” during practice. The biological male student has reportedly left girls with bruises and welts during summer practices. The names of the students involved and the sport have not been revealed for privacy reasons.

“They’re just not used to the ball coming at them that hard,” said Ryan Gusick, one of the parents, according to a report from WTAQ. “A lot of these girls are specifically quitting this team because they’re concerned for their safety.” The district held a 15-minute meeting on Thursday night with upset parents, school officials, and a Title IX attorney.

