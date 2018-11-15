FOX NEWS:

A Wisconsin man says his “conquest is finally done” after he bagged a 19-point buck over the weekend.

Joshua Gawrysiak, of Eau Claire, told Fox News he hunted the buck for five years before finally shooting it with a Matthews Compound Bow in Chippewa Falls on Saturday morning.

“I cannot believe this. It just amazes me,” the Wisconsin man said in a Facebook live video he posted the same day, which had more than 10,000 views and 600 reactions as of Thursday afternoon.

“This is the buck I’ve been hunting for so long. Here he is, I can hold him,” Gawrysiak added.

The 32-year-old shot the buck after it followed a doe near the deer stand where Gawrysiak was waiting, which was roughly 20 yards away, he told the Leader-Telegram. The buck ran off after he was struck but collapsed shortly after.