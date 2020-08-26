A juvenile was arrested after shooting three individuals amid riots in Kenosha, Wisc., which began after police shot a black man while attempting to take him into custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide stemming from the Tuesday night incident, according to a court document seen by the New York Times. Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two demonstrators and injured a third, and was arrested in Antioch, Ill., about 20 miles from Kenosha.

Rioters in Kenosha have destroyed or damaged dozens of local businesses, and clashes have erupted between rioters and armed citizens attempting to guard local property.

