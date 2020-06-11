Breitbart:

A Wisconsin gym owner apologized on Wednesday after displaying a workout routine titled: “I Can’t Breathe.”

Gym co-owner Jen Dunnington of Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, apologized for the board which featured a headline reading “I Can’t Breathe,” followed by a series of intense exercises, and ending with a line reading, “and don’t you dare lay down.”

The board also included a black silhouette drawing of a person kneeling down, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The workout routine list caught the eye of many social media users and brought universal condemnation upon the gym.

The owners of the Anytime Fitness brand name quickly took to Twitter to disavow the franchise owner’s sign.

“As leaders of Self Esteem Brands and the Anytime Fitness Brand, we were shocked and devastated to see that one of our franchise locations chose to offer an ‘I Can’t Breathe’ workout,” a statement read.

