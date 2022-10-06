White people were told to engage in a racial shaming exercise to remind them of their privilege by Wisconsin Democrat Governor Tony Evers’ Department of Public Instruction (DPI) when he was its superintendent.

A document promoted by the Department of Public Instruction, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, suggested white people “wear a white wristband as a reminder about your privilege.”

Democrat Governor Tony Evers, who is up for reelection, was the Superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction from 2009 to 2019. During his time as Superintendent, the department worked alongside Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA).

Evers spoke highly of VISTA, remarking that Wisconsin was “very fortunate” to have assistance from VISTA volunteers, and that their work was “very important.”

A document titled “Addressing Racial Privilege: A Mental Model for White Anti-Racists,” was distributed at a joint DPI-VISTA training in 2013, while Evers was the Superintendent. The document urged people to engage in a number of anti-white racial shaming exercises, including wearing wristbands as “a reminder about your privilege, and as a personal commitment to explain why you wear the wristband.”

