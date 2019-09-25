THE SUN.UK

CHEETAHS face extinction within two years because smugglers are selling up to three quarters of wild cubs to wealthy Arabs as pets. A wildlife conservation charity claims around 300 young cheetahs are trafficked out of Somaliland in East Africa each year. Laurie Marker, conservation biologist and founder of CCF, told CNN: “If you do the math, the math kind of shows that it’s only going to be a matter of a couple of years [before] we are not going to have any cheetahs.” Many smugglers traffick the cubs across Somaliland’s border as the main transit route for cheetah-trafficking in the Horn of Africa. The animals are then stowed away in cramped crates or cardboard boxes on boats and sent across the Gulf of Aden towards the Arabian Peninsula. There are less than 7,500 cheetahs left in the wild with another 1,000 being held captive in private hands in Gulf countries, according to the organisation

