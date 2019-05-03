PAGE SIX:

The ex-wife of the actor who voiced Winnie the Pooh has accused him of rape and animal abuse amid a bitter court battle, according to a new report.

Stephanie Cummings alleges in court documents that her ex-husband, veteran voice actor Jim Cummings, “has engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent” since the couple divorced in 2011, The Blast reports.

Meanwhile, Jim, 66 — who has appeared in dozens of Disney cartoons — claims she is threatening to ruin his celebrated career, once telling him, “I am going to tell people Winnie the Pooh is a woman-beating, drug-addicted freak!,” according to the site.

The couple is fighting over custody of and support payments for their two daughters in a Los Angeles court, where Stephanie is claiming her ex is a “much smaller version of Harvey Weinstein” who isn’t safe to be around their kids, according to the site.

Stephanie alleges Jim raped her in 2013 and sexually assaulted her on other occasions — saying he often, “without consent, would touch my buttocks, my groin, and my breasts” and “demand sex from me in exchange for meeting his support obligations,” according to the site.

She claimed she wound up getting the first of two restraining orders against him in 2011 after he allegedly slapped her butt in front of their then-4-year-old daughter, then “forcefully put his hand on the back of my neck and kissed me while holding me in place against the wall.”