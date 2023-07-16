State broadcaster SABC Interviews activist wearing “Kill All White People” T-Shirt

South African civil rights group AfriForum has achieved a major win in reversing the ruling by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that talk about “calling for the slaughtering of white people” is not Hate Speech. President Cyril Ramaphosa called for a “return to militancy”and “revolution.”

In a Nov. 7, 2016 speech, the leader of the radical Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema called for “White People” to be racially dispossessed of their land and property and ownership transferred into the “hands of the people” from whom it had been “stolen”.

“Victory will only be victory if the land is restored in the hands of rightful owners. And rightful owners unashamedly is black people. No white person is a rightful owner of the land here in South Africa and in the whole of the African continent. This is our continent, it belongs to us.”

Malema accused white people of “genocide” against black people: “We, the rightful owners, our peace was disturbed by white man’s arrival here. They committed a black genocide. They killed our people during land dispossession. Today, we are told don’t disturb them, even when they disturbed our peace. They found peaceful Africans here. They killed them! They slaughtered them, like animals! We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now.”

