CBS LOS ANGELES:

Medical facilities are taking a hard line with employees who have not yet been vaccinated, even going so far as to escort them from the building if they try to go to work unvaccinated.

In a video he recorded himself as he was being escorted from the facility, Rake tried to question the men walking him out.

“This is what happens when you stand up for freedom, and you show up to work, willing to work, despite being unvaccinated, this is the price you have to pay sometimes,” he says in the video. “What they don’t realize is that I’m willing to go lose everything…job, paycheck, freedom, even my life, for this cause.”

More from CBS LA