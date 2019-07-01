WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Former California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown said that no Democratic candidate in the 2020 race is capable of beating President Trump right now.

Brown’s political analysis appeared in his San Francisco Chronicle column on Saturday in a piece titled “Bad news for Democrats — none of these candidates can beat Trump.” Brown admitted that not even his ex-girlfriend Sen. Kamala Harris of California could beat Trump in a race today.

“Harris got all the attention for playing prosecutor in chief, but her case against former Vice President Joe Biden boiled down in some ways to a ringing call for forced school busing. It won’t be too hard for Trump to knock that one out of the park in 2020,” Brown wrote.