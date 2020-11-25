SF Gate:

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown is going on a media blitz demanding that California Gov. Gavin Newsom nominate a Black woman to succeed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the United States Senate.

Brown, who worked with and dated Harris in the 1990s, started his public advocacy by telling Politico in absolute terms on Sunday that Newsom has to appoint a Black woman such as Reps. Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Maxine Waters or San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“There’s no way that Gavin Newsom should allow anyone other than a Black woman to fill the seat of Harris, who’s only the second Black woman in the history of the U.S. Senate,” Brown said. “There should be no contest.”

The former mayor did not discuss the policy stances or ideologies of the candidates he recommended. There would be a pretty big difference between a Senator Barbara Lee and a Senator London Breed.

Currently, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla is seen as the front-runner to fill the seat and several Latino groups have publicly urged Newsom to pick Padilla or another Latino to succeed Harris.

On Tuesday, Brown spoke with KGO and suggested Latino advocates “should know” not to lobby for Padilla to succeed Harris.

