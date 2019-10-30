THE HILL:

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson on Wednesday released her first television ad of her campaign.

The ad is titled “Reparations — An Idea Whose Time Has Come.”

As the 60-second spot’s name suggests, the commercial is centered around one of Williamson’s main issues of focus: reparations for American descendants of slavery.

When asked in the commercial why she supports reparations, the Democratic longshot answers, “I’ve been talking about this since my book came out in 1997. The first enslaved persons are brought over in 1619, slavery not abolished until 1865. That’s 250 years, followed by another hundred years of institutionalized violence against black people.”