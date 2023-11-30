William Shatner Pleads with King Charles on Climate Change: ‘We’re All Going to Die’

Actor William Shatner, forever immortalized as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, pleaded with King Charles to fight climate change for fear of “human extinction.”Shatner issued his plea during an appearance on Good Morning Britain where he said the king should warn the British public at the COP28 climate conference.“He’s got to say ‘we’re all going to die’. That’s what he should say to open up with. ‘Very quickly, we’re all going to die,’ he should say,” said Shatner.“England is one of the foremost countries in the world and it has to lead. We’re burrowing into our own graves,” he warned. “We’re dying, man.

Your children are going to have difficulty living. Do you understand that?”When North America correspondent Noel Phillips asked if Shatner had a true fear of human extinction, he said, “Insects are going extinct. We don’t go around saying, ‘oh my god, insects are going’. Who cares? And we stupid human beings don’t even know they existed in the first place.”As noted by the Daily Star, the megastar recently “came under fire from fans who reminded the star that he recently went to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.” Shatner has also flown a private jet and previously talked about his 10 favorite cars.

