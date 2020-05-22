USA TODAY VIA YAHOO

The man who filmed the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has been arrested on felony murder charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, was arrested Thursday and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the bureau announced. GBI Director Vic Reynolds said earlier in the month the department was investigating Bryan, while Kevin Gough, the man’s attorney, had previously called on the GBI to clear his client’s name. Bryan was also charged with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, the GBI announced in a statement. USA TODAY has reached out to Gough for comment.

