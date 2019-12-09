NEW YORK POST:

Attorney General William Barr on Monday ripped the FBI’s “intrusive” investigation into President Trump’s campaign after the release of the department watchdog’s review, saying the probe was launched based on the “thinnest of suspicions.”

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said in a statement, referring to Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Barr expressed frustration that the FBI continued investigating the Trump campaign, even as “exculpatory” evidence came to light.

“It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory,” Barr said, Fox News reported.

“Nevertheless, the investigation and surveillance was pushed forward for the duration of the campaign and deep into President Trump’s administration.”

Meanwhile, US Attorney John Durham, who is conducting a Justice Department review of the investigation into Russia’s possible ties to the Trump campaign, said Monday he did not agree with all of the department watchdog’s report released earlier in the day.