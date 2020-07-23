CORRECT! ‘ … in the country illegally.’

KSAT News 4 – San Antonio – ICE: Man accused in drunk driving crash that killed 3 motorcyclists in Texas Hill Country in U.S. illegally

Ivan Robles Navejas, 28, accused of killing 3 and and injuring 9 others

The man accused of causing a deadly crash in Kerr County does not have legal status in the United States, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told KSAT on Tuesday.

On Saturday, members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were traveling to Kerrville to have lunch before the group’s meeting. Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies say Ivan Robles Navejas crossed over the center line on Highway 16, striking several of the motorcycles head-on.

Three motorcyclists were killed in the crashed and four others were injured and hospitalized. Robles Navejas is facing four counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and three counts of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, jail records showed.

ICE spokesperson Nina Pruneda on Tuesday confirmed that Robles Navejas is “an unlawfully present Mexican national,” leading the agency to filed an immigration detainer against him.

Immigration detainers require local county jail operators to detain people who are accused of crimes and do not have legal status for at least 48 hours after they would have otherwise been released from the jail so that immigration agents have the ability take them into federal custody.

In November 2016, ICE encountered Robles Navejas after a DWI arrest in Kerr County, but he did not meet the agency’s enforcement priorities at that time.

