NEW YORK POST:

As illegal migration at the southern border breaks new records, the Biden administration has upped the frequency of its secret flights to an industrial scale.

Migrant flights into New York have ratcheted up in recent weeks to almost one per night, and now a new airport is being utilized to cater for the overflow, in an apparent bid by the administration to avoid images of border chaos before the November mid-term elections.

New York Stewart International Airport, in the Hudson Valley, is taking up the slack for Westchester County Airport, according to video provided to The Post by Republican gubernatorial hopeful Rob Astorino.

“It’s just an expansion of this program and a second airport no one thought they would go through, either to be clandestine or because of a need for another runway,’ says Astorino.

