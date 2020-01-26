TheWrap.com:

This Sunday’s 62nd annual Grammy Awards threatens to be upstaged by the backstage drama that erupted at the Recording Academy just 10 days before Music’s Biggest Night with ousted CEO Deborah Dugan’s accusations of a “corrupt” voting process and a toxic “old boys club” culture.

The scandal “is all anyone is talking about,” one music industry executive told TheWrap. “I’m going to a Grammy adjacent event … The event will start and we will pretend it’s not happening. And then the event will be over and everyone will go back to talking about it.”

An artist manager who has been involved with the Recording Academy for over a decade said, “I have heard immense relief from managers of artists who don’t need to go this year, and I can’t blame them — that red carpet is going to be a living nightmare for everyone involved.”