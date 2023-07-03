Daily Beast

Giuliani has reportedly met with prosecutors under conditions known as a “proffer.” But Giuliani’s own legal exposure must be alarming to him, as well as his legal team.

Rudy Giuliani has had a lot of titles before his name but the one he wants to avoid is defendant. He is the former Associate Attorney General of the United States (the number three at the Justice Department), U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mayor of New York City, and personal lawyer to Donald Trump. But now, following reports that he met with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team in their criminal investigation of the Jan 6 uprising, Giuliani finds himself the focus of speculation whether he will “flip” on Donald Trump. Much of that speculation is hype over the reporting by The New York Times and CNN that Giuliani met with prosecutors under conditions known as a “proffer.” But proffers do not always lead to a cooperation agreement. Rather they are a method by which white-collar defense lawyers seek to probe what the prosecutor’s interest is in the client and to see if they can assuage any suspicions by the prosecution that the client has committed crimes. An old adage in white-collar defense is the distinction between these categories of crimes versus violent crimes. In violent crimes it’s a “whodunit.” In white-collar crimes, it’s often the question of whether anything was criminally done at all.

Read more