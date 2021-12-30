THE SUN:

Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Guiffre has launched a civil case against the Duke of York – who she alleges had sex with her when she was a teenage sex slave.

Andrew strongly denies the claims and all allegations of misconduct made against him.

The jury’s verdict to convict Maxwell has sparked alarm in the Prince’s legal team because the burden of proof in a criminal case is far higher than in a civil case, the Mirror reports.

Legal experts reportedly point to OJ Simpson who was acquitted in criminal court but was found guilty of double murder in a civll case.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed Maxwell could start “naming names” in a bid to cut her lengthy prison sentence.

