The Washington Times:

President Trump’s comments Sunday about “Progressive Democratic Congresswomen” prompted a furious response from the freshman representative from New York who tweeted: “you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet.”

“Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States,” she said. “On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you, either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.”

She added, “You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston. …You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.”