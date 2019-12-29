JERUSALEM POST

The multiple-victim stabbing attack overnight Saturday in Monsey, New York, was just the latest in a line of escalating antisemitic attacks on Jews in the United States. From initial local reports, it does not appear that there were any serious security measures in place to stop or slow the attacker. Will this attack wake up American Jewry to the dangers they face so that all communities, even smaller and lower-profile ones, will finally get serious about security? Probably not, but this is not because the infrastructure is unavailable.

