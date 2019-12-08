NY POST

A California wildlife conservationist was attacked by several of her own tigers in a terrifying episode at an animal sanctuary, according to reports. Patty Perry, who is the founder of Wildlife Environmental Conservation, was injured Saturday when at least two of the tigers pounced on her in a cage at the Moorpark compound, news station KABC reported. “They began to play with her and the Bengal took both paws and wrapped them around her legs, the conservation’s attorney, Michael Bradbury, told the news outlet. “She fell on the ground and another tiger jumped on her and began to pull on her before they got her out and she got some lacerations.” Perry told others that she doesn’t believe that the tigers intended to harm her, KABC reported.

