New York Post:

Good Samaritans shouting “call the police” took down an unhinged woman on their own after she attacked another woman and stole the victim’s sneakers — but they couldn’t stop her from stripping down to her birthday suit after the encounter, bizarre online video shows.

The wild incident unfolded on bustling Brighton Beach Avenue between Brighton 3rd and 2nd streets in the Brighton Beach neighborhood on Sunday at around 1:40 p.m., authorities said.

In viral footage posted to Twitter, the violent woman – who police said suffers from bipolar disorder and was off her medication – can be seen assaulting a woman lying in the curb lane and attacking another man as he tried to intervene.

More at the New York Post