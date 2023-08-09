Wild video shows woman beat, pepper-spray Los Angeles taco vendor

Wild video allegedly captures a freeloader trashing a Los Angeles taco stand and attacking the vendor with pepper spray and body blows after refusing to pay for her food.

The vendors told KTLA that the woman polished off her food Sunday and then flipped when pressed for money. She is seen going to her distinctive pink Lexus and returning with a can of pepper spray, according to the cellphone footage recorded by one of the victims. “When she finished spraying me, she started throwing everything and then she grabbed me and started to hit me,” Joanna Vasquez told KTLA in Spanish. “She pulled my hair and then punched me in my shoulders. She punched me in the face. She unloaded on me and then let me go.” The freeloading taco lover also vandalizes the stand, knocking items off a table and hurling a sandwich board, while calling the female vendor a “bitch,” the report said.

