The images that convinced a grand jury to not send Jordan Williams to prison have been obtained by the Post.

The shocking still photos come from a video showing Devictor Ouedraogo, an unhinged straphanger, harassing riders and attacking Williams and his girlfriend in the moments before Williams fatally stabbed him.

The video was shown to grand jurors, who refused to indict Williams, 20, of manslaughter on Wednesday.

The footage was taken by several unnamed passengers — at least one of whom testified before the grand jury — and appears to have been compiled from multiple videos of the same event.

The 1-minute, 27-second clip opens with a shirtless Ouedraogo, 36, getting in the face of a seated woman riding the Brooklyn J train near Marcy Avenue.

