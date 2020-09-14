New York Post:

A British passenger was not exactly taking it easy on an EasyJet flight, where he was caught in shocking video throwing a punch at a fellow flier in a racially charged incident, according to a report.

In the expletive-laden footage, the man erupts in fury and throws a punch as he lunges over a seat after a woman can be heard saying, ‘I am African. Do not chat s— about my people,” The Sun reported.

Other passengers claimed the woman was defending a friend whom the brute had racially abused earlier on the flight from London to Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday.

A flight attendant is heard ordering everyone to return to their seats during the fracas before another airline employee escorts the maskless attacker off the plane at the destination.

