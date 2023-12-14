Wild video shows moment man drags deputy 49 feet after resisting Tasers

A Florida man is behind bars after dragging a deputy nearly 50 feet while handcuffed and resisting Taser shots during an arrest-gone-wrong, police said.

Keon Hodge, 28, was being taken into custody on Monday, at around 7:15 p.m., over an active warrant for trespassing at the Star Motel in Tampa.

Shocking bodycam footage from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies show Hodge resisting arrest the moment one of the officers places a handcuff on him.

Hodge immediately jumps back, yanking one of the officers off of her feet as she holds onto the handcuffs to keep him from running away.

The deputy is able to get back up and hits Hodge with a stun gun, who tells her to “stop” as he tries to wrestle her off.

The other deputy can also be seen taking out her own Taser and hitting Hodge, who continues to be unaffected by the shocks as he spins and knocks the officer holding the handcuffs down again.

