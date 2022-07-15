NY Post

Pulse-pounding video shows the moment a trio of Florida home invaders frantically reverse course after a resident blasts at them with a gun. The footage from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office shows the men gathering and chatting in front of the residence on July 7 before one of them opens the door and shoves the homeowner inside. Two of the suspects barge in while a third can be seen standing guard outside with what appears to be a firearm. Deputies said the homeowner dropped a gun he was holding while trying to fend off the attack and that the pistol was picked up by one of the intruders. But the victim managed to scramble to another part of the house where he kept additional firearms and began shooting at his assailants.

