An allegedly drunken female passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight spit on fellow travelers while being dragged off the plane after sparking an emergency landing, a now-viral cellphone video shows.

The TikTok footage — posted Sunday and already viewed more than 6.4 million times — opens with a woman dressed in a blue t-shirt laying down in the middle of the aisle while another woman dressed in red is standing over her berating her.

“You cannot spit at people! You cannot spit at people!” the woman in red loudly admonishes the lady on the floor, according to the 13-second snippet shared by a TikToker who goes by “itshaleynothailey.”

The passenger in blue utters something incoherent in response before forcefully hawking saliva at her critic.

She then turns her attention to a man seated nearby and tries to spit at him as well, but he strategically blocks the spittle with his elbow.

