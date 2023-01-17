A driver deliberately crashed a dump truck into a private residence before slamming into parked cars on a street in California this week, according to reports.

The wild incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in South Los Angeles.

2/2 A clip of the interview with Patricia Dunn. pic.twitter.com/DWPNJURk3I January 16, 2023

The driver was reportedly targeting the home of his estranged wife amid messy divorce proceedings.

The wife, Patricia Dunn, told local media she believes her husband is trying to kill her and that he initially rammed a passenger vehicle into her house before coming back in the heavy-duty machine.

“Patricia says her husband drove by the home three times. First he came by in a Chevy Impala and crashed into the home while she was inside. He returned in a dump truck and did more damage, then came back in the Impala again,” ABC 7 reports.

The truck collision was caught on camera and footage has been circulating on social media.

The driver can be seen plowing into the house before targeting cars on the street and even pushing one onto the front lawn.

