An Italian mob boss has escaped from his maximum-security cell by scrambling down a makeshift bedsheet rope — and remains on the run as officials investigate the security lapse that allowed the don to flee.

Come fa un boss mafioso a evadere da un carcere di massima sicurezza? Calandosi con le lenzuola annodate dal muro di cinta. È successo a Nuoro con la fuga di Marco Raduano pic.twitter.com/XJOyWf1OGS — Marco Fattorini (@MarcoFattorini) February 26, 2023

The escape of Marco Raduano, 40, from the Badu ’e Carros prison in Sardinia went unnoticed for two hours because the operations room at the facility was reportedly unmanned at the time and no one was watching security footage of the prison break.

Cameras captured the tracksuit-clad reputed boss of the Sacra Corona Unita Mafia clan in southern Italy scaling down a stone wall using the rope of bedsheets before jumping to the grass below and darting off.

He was able to quickly scale the prison’s perimeter fence and escape to freedom in the small city of Nuoro on the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the mainland Italian peninsula, according to the Times.

