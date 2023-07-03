Since riots broke out in France last week, shocking footage of street violence has flooded social media showing the extent of the chaos.

Thousands of people have been filmed in cities from Paris to Marseille clashing with police, setting fire to buildings and – in some cases – even firing guns into the air.

The unrest – sparked by the police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. – appeared to slow on its sixth night, but still public buildings, cars and municipal bins were targeted nationwide by fires and vandalism overnight and into Monday morning.

In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, out of a total of 3,354 arrests in all since June 27, while 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter violence fueled by anger over discrimination.

French President Emmanuel Macron has zeroed in on social media platforms that have relayed dramatic images of vandalism and cars and buildings being torched.

