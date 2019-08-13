THE LA TIMES:

A California Highway Patrol officer was killed and two other officers were wounded in a wild shootout Monday evening off the 215 Freeway in Riverside that also left the gunman dead and motorists dodging bullets.

Officer Andre Moye, 34, was killed, and a second officer was in critical condition Monday night after the shooting, which also left a third CHP officer with minor injuries. Authorities said two civilians are thought to have suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Moye was a CHP officer for almost three years and was assigned to the Riverside office after graduating from the CHP Academy on March 3, 2017.