Two people were injured Thursday after an elk violently charged at a woman in Estes Park, Colorado, officials said.

In a video recorded by a witness, a woman can be seen on the ground using her feet to fend off a bull elk that had charged at her with its antlers.

The adult male, which can weigh up to 1,100 pounds and can stand at 5-feet tall, backs off before charging at the woman after she begins to move.

In a second video, Estes Park public works employee Brian Berg is seen driving his Ford Ranger pickup truck between the woman and the bull elk. At that point, the animal charges at the car and strikes it head-on.