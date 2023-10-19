Wild Disneyland brawl erupts with kids, strollers caught in the middle

The "Happiest Place on Earth" wasn't so magical for some guests after a fight broke out at Disneyland on Sunday afternoon.



At least five adults were involved in the brawl that occurred near the Storybook Land Canal Boats and Mad Tea Party rides in Fantasyland. pic.twitter.com/OPYuQAJ3mc — BandOfBrothersQ+ (@Q_Plus_) October 18, 2023

It’s a brawl world after all.

Shocking video from Disneyland shows a group of adults in a wild melee over the weekend across from the Mad Tea Party ride at the famed Anaheim, Calif., theme park.

At least five men and women were seen shoving, punching, kicking and wrestling with each other close to several children, video shared on Instagram shows.

It was unclear what let to the dustup, which saw the brawlers nearly knocking over a baby stroller as they threw wild haymakers at each other.

An Anaheim police spokesman said the department assisted Disneyland Resort Security in responding to the fight.

“No arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation,” the official said.

READ MORE