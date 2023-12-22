Wild brawl featuring multiple people swinging sticks erupts on Long Island highway after car crash: video

In today's video, we bring you a shocking incident that took place on Sunrise Highway in Long Island.



It all started with a car crash near North Green Avenue, which quickly escalated into a chaotic brawl. According to police reports, the occupants of both vehicles involved in… pic.twitter.com/kTnxKRdLp3 — Deep True Crime (@deeptruecrime) December 21, 2023

A savage brawl involving half a dozen people erupted on a Long Island highway after a car crash — with wild footage showing some of the men swinging large wooden sticks.The violent fracas broke out in the middle of the Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst after two trucks crashed Wednesday around 12:35 p.m., officials said.Three people were arrested.All of the men involved “are known to one another,” and two of them are relatives that live together, according to Suffolk County Police.James O’Connor, 19, of Huntington Station was charged with causing and leaving the scene of the accident that left his Toyota Tundra flipped on its side with two children inside, in addition to two counts of assault stemming from the royal rumble.Patrick O’Connor, 38, of the same address and an unidentified 16-year-old were also charged with two counts of assault.The footage of the brawl, published by Fox5 NY, begins in the aftermath of the accident, which cops said also involved a GMC Sierra.It starts with a man winding up to take a homerun swing with a large slab of wood at the shoulder of another man in front of the overturned car outside a Citibank location.

READ MORE