NEW YORK POST:

A high school basketball tournament in Phoenix took an unexpected turn over the weekend when a wild brawl broke out, shocking video shows.

Players from Mesa Skyline High School and Cesar Chavez High School were lining up to shake hands late Saturday after the Phoenix Union High School District Coyote Classic tournament when a student from Mesa threw a punch, setting off an ugly free-for-all involving coaches, players and spectators, video obtained by the Arizona Republic showed.

“It was a terrible scene,” Skyline coach James Capriotti told the newspaper. “It was a really bad look after a really good game.”

Prior to the fight, the atmosphere had been “very volatile” throughout the final game of the 24-team tournament to kick off the high school basketball season in Arizona, Capriotti said.

It’s unclear exactly what led to the scrap, but Capriotti said video footage clearly showed that a player from Cesar Chavez threw the first blow: a left-hand punch as the teen was exchanging what was supposed to be handshakes and pleasantries with opponents.

“Punches were thrown,” the coach continued. “The first punch was thrown by them.”