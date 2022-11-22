The wife of Jack Smith, the newly-appointed special counsel in the investigation into the documents former President Donald Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago at the culmination of his term, made political donations to President Joe Biden and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) throughout the years and helped produce the 2020 Michelle Obama documentary Becoming.

Federal Election Commission records show that Smith’s wife, Katy Chevigny, contributed $1,000 each to Biden’s 2020 campaign, Biden for President, and the Biden Victory Fund super PAC, on September 9, 2020. Moreover, she donated $150 to the Friends of Rashida Tlaib committee in July 2008 when Tlaib was running for the Michigan House of Representatives in the state’s Twelfth District.

Chevigny is a documentary film director and producer who co-founded the company Big Mouth Productions. She is listed on the company’s website as a producer of the 2020 Michelle Obama documentary titled Becoming, which received four Emmy nominations.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Chevigny’s husband, Smith, as special counsel in both the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation “and aspects of a separate probe” pertaining to January 6, as the Associated Press’s Erik Tucker and Michael Balsamo reported.

