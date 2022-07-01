The wife of Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges broke her silence and shared the harrowing aftermath of an alleged domestic violence attack that landed the basketball player in jail.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Mychelle Johnson, 24, posted to Instagram. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Johnson described the sickening abuse through a series of photos showing scratches on her face, a fractured nose, her bloody ear, bruises along her arm, back, and legs.

In one of the photos, a medical report claims Johnson was a “victim of abuse by a male partner” and sustained a nasal bone fracture, a strained neck, and a concussion.

Bridges, who fled the scene before police arrived, was charged with felony domestic violence when he turned himself in to Los Angeles police on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The 24-year-old was reportedly released on $130,000 bail shortly after his arrest. Johnson and Bridges share two children together and first dated in 2016, according to the outlet.

