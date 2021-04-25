NY POST

The wife of the Asian man critically injured after being repeatedly kicked in the head by a stranger in East Harlem begged police Saturday to bring her husband’s attacker to justice — and make him “pay.”

Yao Pan Ma, 61, was collecting cans Friday to help the family make ends meet along Third Avenue and East 125th Street when a madman struck him from behind, knocked him to the ground and kicked him in the head at least six times — a horrific, caught-on-video attack that comes amid a surge of anti-Asian hate crimes.

“Please capture him as soon as possible and make him pay,” Ma’s wife of 31 years, Baozhen Chen, 57, told The Post in Mandarin through a translator, sobbing throughout the exclusive interview from the doorway of her modest East Harlem apartment.

