NEW YORK POST:

The widow of a Massachusetts police officer shot and killed while investigating a car crash in July yelled and swore at the suspect during his arraignment.

Cindy Chesna then broke down in tears as the suspect, 21-year-old Emanuel Lopes, was led out of court Thursday.

Lopes was held without bail after pleading not guilty in Superior Court to 11 charges, including two counts of murder in the deaths July 15 of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams, an innocent bystander. Chesna was investigating reports of an erratic driver and car crash.

Lopes’ attorney asked that his client be held in a mental health facility rather than prison, citing a history of mental illness and saying Lopes was telling people shortly before the shootings that Martians had landed.