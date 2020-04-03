Forbes:

While scientists have warned that COVID-19 can be spread by fecal-oral transmission (hence the importance of post-bathroom hand washing) the disease can also be spread through what is known as “aerosolized feces” which means that it’s more important than ever to close the lid of the toilet while flushing, according to experts.

Because of a phenomenon known as toilet plume, stool or urine can escape from the toilet into the air and spread disease, according to theAssociation for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

Qingyan Chen, Purdue’s James. G. Dwyer Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University, told Forbes there’s one “very easy way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus: “Close the lid and then flush.”

