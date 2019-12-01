DAILY MAIL.CO.UK

Usman Khan, 28, was given an indeterminate sentence for terrorism in 2012

But this was quashed by the Court of Appeal who gave him a 16-year jail term

He was released automatically in December 2018 and was still tagged yesterday

Boris Johnson said it was a ‘mistake’ to release the terrorist who killed two

A furious political row broke out today after it was revealed that the London Bridge terrorist was released automatically from prison last year. Usman Khan, 28, was sentenced in 2012 after being arrested in 2010 for terrorism offences for his part in an al Qaeda-inspired terror group that plotted to bomb the London Stock Exchange and kill Boris Johnson. The Stoke-on-Trent-based radical, along with two co-conspirators, originally received an indeterminate sentence for public protection with a minimum of eight years behind bars – meaning he could be kept indefinitely if he continued to pose a risk to the public. However, this sentence was later quashed, after a ruling from judges including Justice Leveson gave him a determinate 16-year jail term, meaning he could be automatically released after eight years, half of his sentence.

